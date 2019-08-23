Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Makes clutch grab
O'Leary caught two of three targets for 35 total yards during Thursday's 22-7 win over Jacksonville.
The Dolphins hadn't done much of anything on offense entering the second half before Ryan Fitzpatrick dropped a short pass off to O'Leary, who chugged up the sideline for a 30-yard gain, helping set up Miami's first touchdown of the game. O'Leary -- from a pure athleticism perspective -- is going to have trouble beating out Mike Gesicki for the starting job, but he showed the ability at Florida State, and sparingly in the pros, to provide his quarterbacks with a reliable security blanket underneath. Though he's never put up big numbers in the NFL, he figures to be utilized better in an offense scheme adept at using tight ends in mismatch situations.
More News
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Impressing as a receiver•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Not targeted in season finale•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Held without a catch again•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Held without a catch again•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Not targeted Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Reels in only target in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...