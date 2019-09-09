O'Leary played 20 snaps on offense without a target during Sunday's 59-10 loss to the Ravens.

O'Leary split blocking snaps with Durham Smythe behind No.1 tight end Mike Gesicki and is primed to remain in a depth role for the 2019 season. With the Dolphins focused on the future and allowing Gesicki every opportunity to develop, O'Leary remains clearly off the fantasy radar.

