Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Not targeted in season finale
O'Leary was not targeted during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes the season with eight receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.
O'Leary logged the bulk of his offensive stats in Week 6 and Week 7, during which time he caught six passes for 72 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Brock Osweiler. Following the return of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill under center in Week 12, O'Leary was held to one catch for nine yards across seven games. The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with the Dolphins in December and will return to the team in 2019, but it seems likely that he'll be overtaken by Mike Gesicki, and possibly Durham Smythe, this offseason.
More News
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Held without a catch again•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Held without a catch again•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Not targeted Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Reels in only target in win•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Held catchless in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...