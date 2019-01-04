O'Leary was not targeted during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes the season with eight receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

O'Leary logged the bulk of his offensive stats in Week 6 and Week 7, during which time he caught six passes for 72 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Brock Osweiler. Following the return of starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill under center in Week 12, O'Leary was held to one catch for nine yards across seven games. The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with the Dolphins in December and will return to the team in 2019, but it seems likely that he'll be overtaken by Mike Gesicki, and possibly Durham Smythe, this offseason.