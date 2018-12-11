O'Leary was not targeted during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Patriots.

O'Learly led Miami's tight ends in terms of offensive snaps (24), but did not manage to record a single offensive statistic during Sunday's divisional win. Rookie Mike Gesicki was the only tight end on Miami's roster to be targeted Sunday. With only two receptions for 14 yards under his belt through the last six games, O'Leary will remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 15 tilt against the VIkings.

