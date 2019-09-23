O'Leary caught his only target for 19 yards during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.

O'Leary played 28 snaps on offense. He's only been targeted twice in three games and appears to be serving as the No. 3 tight end in Miami, behind Mike Gesicki and Durham Smith.

