O'Leary brought in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

O'Leary logged a his lowest offensive snap count of the season (21) with A.J. Derby healthy for the first time since Week 3. It appears that O'Leary will split tight end targets down the middle with Derby and Mike Gesicki in Miami's already-limited passing attack, so it's difficult to imagine O'Leary possessing weekly fantasy relevance going forward.