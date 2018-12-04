O'Leary caught his only target for nine yards during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills.

O'Leary was the only tight end on Miami's roster to catch a pass during the Week 13 win, and he once again recorded more snaps (32) than second-round rookie Mike Gesicki (22). The Dolphins will likely continue to field a rotation of A.J. Derby (foot), Gesicki and O'Leary at the tight end position for the remainder of the season, which severely hampers the fantasy upside of all three players. O'Leary has not seen more than one target in a single game since Week 7.