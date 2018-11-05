Dolphins' Nick O'Leary: Silent in Week 9
O'Leary was not targeted during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
O'Leary has now gone two straight weeks without recording an offensive stat. Despite O'Leary leading Miami in snaps at the tight end position (33) and being listed as the team's No. 1 option, Brock Osweiler's only pass thrown to a tight end in Week 9 went to Mike Gesicki. Since recording four catches, 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 6, O'Leary has failed to put up relevant fantasy numbers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.