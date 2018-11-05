O'Leary was not targeted during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

O'Leary has now gone two straight weeks without recording an offensive stat. Despite O'Leary leading Miami in snaps at the tight end position (33) and being listed as the team's No. 1 option, Brock Osweiler's only pass thrown to a tight end in Week 9 went to Mike Gesicki. Since recording four catches, 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 6, O'Leary has failed to put up relevant fantasy numbers.

More News
Our Latest Stories