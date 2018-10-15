O'Leary started at tight end Sunday and finished with four receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown on four targets in the Dolphins' 31-28 overtime victory over the Bears. He played 52 of a possible 78 offensive snaps (67 percent) in the contest.

Rookie Mike Gesicki had started the previous two games while A.J. Derby (foot) was out, but it was O'Leary who got the most work at tight end while Derby was sidelined for another contest. Though Derby seems to be nearing a return to game action after returning to practice last week, O'Leary's performance may have been enough to solidify himself as the top option at the position for the time being. While he worked ahead of Gesicki primarily for his superiority as a blocker, O'Leary showed some impressive pass-catching chops as well in just his second appearance with Miami. O'Leary's fantasy upside is fairly low in a Dolphins passing attack that spreads the ball around, but if he can continue to consistently earn around four targets in future games, he'll have some value in deeper leagues.