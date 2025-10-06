Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

With Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the remainder of the season, Westbrook-Ikhine has stepped into the role of Miami's No. 3 wide receiver. The veteran from West Alabama played 39 offensive snaps but failed to draw a target, with the majority of the offense going through Jaylen Waddle (6-110-1) and Darren Waller (5-78-1) in Week 5. Westbrook-Ikhine is likely to play another depth role in the Dolphins' wide receiver corps in the Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.