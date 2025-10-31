Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Draws four targets in TNF loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook-Ikhine secured two of four targets for 22 yards during Thursday's 28-6 loss to Baltimore.
Westbrook-Ikhine has gotten more involved on offense recently, having now strung together three consecutive games with three or more targets. His production totals remain modest, as Westbrook-Ikhine remains without a touchdown and tallied his highest yardage total of the year versus Baltimore, though he was targeted twice in the red zone Week 8 versus Atlanta. With Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) out for the year and Darren Waller (pectoral) on IR, Westbrook-Ikhine will continue handling a notable role on offense as the Dolphins attempt to bounce back against the Bills in Week 10.
