Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.

Westbrook-Ikhine has now gone back-to-back games without a target, having played 15 and 13 offensive snaps in those contests, respectively. With such minimal involvement in the passing game for Miami, he remains distinctly off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Jets. The return of tight end Darren Waller from IR further diminishes Westbrook-Ikhine's prospects.