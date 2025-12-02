Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Goes untargeted again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted during Sunday's 21-17 win over the Saints.
Westbrook-Ikhine has now gone back-to-back games without a target, having played 15 and 13 offensive snaps in those contests, respectively. With such minimal involvement in the passing game for Miami, he remains distinctly off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Jets. The return of tight end Darren Waller from IR further diminishes Westbrook-Ikhine's prospects.
