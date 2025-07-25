Westbrook-Ikhine (undisclosed) is participating in the first week of training camp, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

He's back healthy after missing June minicamp with an undisclosed injury. Westbrook-Ikhine is on a two-year, $5.99 million contract that includes $3.2 million guaranteed, following an unusual 2024 in which he accounted for nine of Tennessee's 22 receiving TDs despite ranking fifth on the team in receptions (32). He and Malik Washington are the top candidates for Miami's WR snaps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.