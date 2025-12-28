Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Healthy scratch for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook-Ikhine (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Westbrook-Ikhine finds himself as the odd receiver out yet again. The Dolphins will go with Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson, Tahj Washington, and Theo Wease at wide receiver for Sunday's contest.
