Westbrook-Ikhine (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Westbrook-Ikhine finds himself as the odd receiver out yet again. The Dolphins will go with Jaylen Waddle, Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson, Tahj Washington, and Theo Wease at wide receiver for Sunday's contest.

