Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Healthy scratch Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook-Ikhine (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The 28-year-old has played in all 14 games for Miami this season, but he'll be a healthy scratch Sunday after going without a catch in the past four contests. Cedrick Wilson, Dee Eskridge and Theo Wease will compete for reps as Miami's No. 3 wideout with Westbrook-Ikhine inactive.
