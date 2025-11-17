Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted during Miami's 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday.

Westbrook-Ikhine played just 27 percent of offensive snaps versus Washington, his lowest total since Week 3. While Westbrook-Ikhine hasn't offered any notable fantasy value all season, as he hasn't yet scored or surpassed 25 receiving yards in a game, this decline in usage effectively puts him off the radar even in the deepest of formats. After the Dolphins emerge from a Week 12 bye to face the Saints in Week 13, expect Malik Washington to remain solidified as the team's clear No. 2 wideout behind Jaylen Waddle.