Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Patriots.

Westbrook-Ikhine joined forces with the Dolphins via a two-year, $6.5 million contract back in March, a deal that will go under the radar as one of the worst signings of the 2025 offseason. Across 15 regular-season appearances, Westbrook-Ikhine secured just 10 of 20 targets for 89 scoreless yards, a notable downturn after he had surpassed 350 receiving yards in four prior seasons with the Titans, including a 32-497-9 receiving line in 2024. The Dolphins have an 'out' in Westbrook-Ikhine's contract this offseason for only $1.6 million in dead cap.