Westbrook-Ikhine secured his only target for 35 yards during Sunday's 24-24 preseason tie against the Bears.

Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington and Dee Eskridge started at wide receiver for the only drive Tua Tagovailoa and the starting offense played Sunday, with Tyreek Hill (oblique) and Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) both sidelined. It was Washington who most benefited from increased opportunities, though, as he touched the ball on five of his eight offensive snaps, while Westbrook-Ikhine's only catch -- an impressive 35-yard gain -- came late in the first quarter after Zach Wilson had taken over under center. It appears Washington has an early lead over Wilson as both wideouts compete for the No. 3 role behind Hill and Waddle.