Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Makes two grabs vs. New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook-Ikhine secured two of three targets for 18 yards during Miami's 33-27 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Westbrook-Ikhine played just 28 percent of offensive snaps, working further behind Malik Washington (65 percent) than he did in Week 1. Still, Westbrook-Ikhine drew one more target than his competition for the No. 3 wideout role, though Washington also handled three carries and scored a TD on a punt return. The Dolphins' passing game is in need of red-zone playmakers, and Westbrook-Ikhine could eventually step into that role after having scored a career-high nine touchdowns with the Titans last season, but he's currently off the fantasy radar heading into a difficult Thursday night matchup against Buffalo.
