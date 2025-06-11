Westbrook-Ikhine (undisclosed) said at mandatory minicamp Wednesday that he's been working through an injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel praised Westbrook-Ikhine, saying he's "locked in," but he also acknowledged that the free-agency signee missed time earlier this offseason due to injury, per Schad. There aren't any indications that Westbrook-Ikhine is dealing with anything that could jeopardize his availability for the start of training camp, but it's worth noting that he's missed some opportunities during early installs. Westbrook-Ikhine also acknowledged that he's still working to establish a role for himself in Miami's offense, but he expressed optimism that he'll settle in behind Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle during camp. Second-year pro Malik Washington represents his top competition for the No. 3 receiver role.