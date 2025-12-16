default-cbs-image
Westbrook-Ikhine failed to secure his only target during Monday's 28-15 loss to Pittsburgh.

Westbrook-Ikhine has now gone four straight games without recording a target, with Monday's loss accounting for his only target in that span. He remains off the fantasy radar even heading into a favorable Week 17 home game against the Bengals.

