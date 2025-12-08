Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted during Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets.

Westbrook-Ikhine has now gone three straight contests without recording any statistics on offense, though he did record two tackles (one solo) versus New York while supplying coverage against punt and kick returns. While Westbrook-Ikhine played 34 percent of offensive snaps against the Jets, his highest share since Week 10, he remains definitively off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 15 road matchup against the Steelers on Monday Night Football.