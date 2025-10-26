Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Quiet despite offensive resurgence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook-Ikhine secured one of three targets for 18 yards during Miami's 34-10 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Westbrook-Ikhine once again finished with a quiet fantasy day despite Tua Tagovailoa putting up a season best-passing performance with 205 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, and neither Darren Waller (pectoral) or Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) on the field to hog opportunities. Despite the targets available for distribution to the Dolphins' depth pass-catchers with Waller and Hill both out, Westbrook-Ikhine effectively remains off the fantasy radar heading into a home matchup against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. He has yet tally 20 receiving yards in a single game across seven regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Season-high involvement•
-
Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Remains a non-factor•
-
Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Blanked in Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Records short catch in Week 4•
-
Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Shut out in Week 3 loss•
-
Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Makes two grabs vs. New England•