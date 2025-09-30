Westbrook-Ikhine hauled in his lone target for a one-yard gain in Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets.

Westbrook-Ikhine took the field for 27 of the Dolphins' 58 offensive plays, with his 47 percent snap share placing him behind fellow wideouts Jaylen Waddle (90 percent) and Malik Washington (48) but ahead of Tyreek Hill (24), who suffered a season-ending knee injury during the contest. With Hill out of the picture, Westbrook-Ikhine should be in line for a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Waddle and Washington, though the former likely won't project to see enough volume in the passing game to make a meaningful fantasy impact. While Westbrook-Ikhine had nine touchdowns in 17 games with the Titans in 2024, the scoring output came on just 32 catches and 60 targets, making it tough to rely on him repeating that sort of production even if his snaps increase dramatically in the weeks to come sans Hill. Waddle, Washington, running back De'Von Achane and tight end Darren Waller are all likely to be higher priorities in the passing game than Westbrook-Ikhine, who has earned plaudits mainly for his blocking rather than his receiving abilities through his first six NFL seasons.