Dolphins' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Season-high involvement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook-Ikhine secured three of four targets for 16 yards during Miami's 31-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.
Westbrook-Ikhine saw season-high totals in terms of targets, catches and offensive snaps (77 percent), in part due to tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) exiting early versus Cleveland. With Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) done for the year, if Waller is unavailable on the road against Atlanta in Week 8, Westbrook-Ikhine will be positioned for increased involvement in the receiving game behind Malik Washington and Jaylen Waddle.
