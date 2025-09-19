Westbrook-Ikhine was not targeted during Thursday's 31-21 loss to the Bills.

Westbrook-Ikhine played just 25 percent of offensive snaps Thursday, again working clearly behind No. 3 receiver Malik Washington, who had five targets and carried the ball twice while handling 54 percent of snaps. Until such time as Westbrook-Ikhine demonstrates more involvement on offense, he won't warrant fantasy consideration except in the deepest of formats. He figures to continue handling the No. 4 receiver role versus the Jets in Week 4.