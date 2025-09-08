Westbrook-Ikhine secured one of two targets for seven yards during the Dolphins' 33-8 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.

Westbrook-Ikhine played 21 offensive snaps, not far removed from the 28 snaps allotted to No. 3 receiver Malik Washington. In terms of offensive opportunities, however, Westbrook-Ikhine's two targets trail Washington's six total touches (one rush, five targets) notably. Admittedly, a day in which Tua Tagovialoa turned the ball over three times and was limited to 114 passing yards isn't emblematic of Mike McDaniel's intended plans for the passing game, but Westbrook-Ikhine is currently entrenched as the No. 4 receiver heading into a Week 2 matchup against New England. He falls outside the fantasy radar in most formats.