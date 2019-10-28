Play

Needham (foot) is officially active for Monday's primetime game against Pittsburgh, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Needham was a late addition to the injury report for the Dolphins, as he picked up a foot injury during Friday's practice session. The UTEP product should resume his normal role as a depth cornerback for the game now that he's presumed healthy.

