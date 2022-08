Needham (wrist) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's preseason finale with the Eagles, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Needham suffered a left wrist injury in last week's preseason contest with the Raiders, but head coach Mike McDaniel said the injury is not super significant and the cornerback is day-to-day. Needham is expected to be a top depth option behind the likes of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones (ankle) in the Dolphins' secondary this season.