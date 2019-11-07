Needham made nine tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

Needham played at an explosive level during Miami's first win of the season, logging 93 percent of defensive snaps. He'd previously never played 70 percent of snaps on defense in a single game. Given his impressive performance, it's possible that the UTEP product could play another significant role on defense versus the Colts in Week 10.