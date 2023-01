Needham (Achilles) is expected to get out of his boot in a month, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Needham's recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered in October is going well as he enters the offseason as a free agent. The 25-year-old appeared in six games this season with the Dolphins, recording 21 tackles and two pass deflections. Needham wants to return to Miami in 2023, but only time will tell where he ends up next season.