Needham (Achilles) agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Needham is recovering from an Achilles tear suffered in October. Prior to sustaining the injury, Needham had 21 tackles in six games for Miami in 2022.
