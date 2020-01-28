Dolphins' Nik Needham: Solid rookie season
Needham notched 54 tackles (41 solo), one sack, 11 defended passes, two interceptions and one forced fumble across 12 games in 2019.
Needman was promoted from Miami's practice squad in mid-October, when injuries to the secondary thrust him into the starting lineup. The UTEP product never gave back the reigns, and he ultimately concluded the 2019 campaign as a regular starter at cornerback. He's under contract for 2020, but it's worth noting that the Dolphins are a realistic contender to add to the secondary in the offseason.
