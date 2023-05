Needham (Achilles) was seen running off to the side at Tuesday's OTAs practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Needham suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in Week 6 last season and obviously missed the remainder of the year. Now seven-plus months removed from the injury, Needham remains in the rehab phase. He was re-signed to a one-year deal as a free agent in March and will compete for the third cornerback job behind starters Xavien Howard and newcomer Jalen Ramsey.