Needham (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Needham appeared to roll his ankle while tacking wide receiver Adam Thielen in the first half, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. The 25-year-old was then carted off the field, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of this contest, according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Needham's next opportunity to play will come against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 23.