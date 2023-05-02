The Dolphins declined Igbinoghene's fifth-year option Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Igbinoghene has struggled throughout his first three years, as he's logged only 29 tackles (25 solo) and a single interception in just five starts. The 2020 first-round pick has found himself buried on the depth chart and played only 56 defensive snaps over the team's final nine games last season. With the Dolphins adding three new cornerbacks during the offseason in Jalen Ramsey, Cam Smith and Keion Crossen, Igbinoghene might have an even harder time finding the field during the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Game-sealing interception•
-
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Activated off COVID-19 list•
-
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Added to COVID list•
-
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Inactive for season opener•