Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Miami's third pick in first round
The Dolphins selected Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 30th overall.
Igbinoghene (5-foot-10, 198) played corner at Auburn after switching from wide receiver in 2018. With Byron Jones and Xavien Howard already drawing top dollar at corner in Miami, it's possible that the Dolphins might envision Igbinoghene as a corner-safety crossover, perhaps like Brian Flores utilized Devin McCourty in New England. If he plays at safety, then Igbinoghene could be a dark horse for IDP utility.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Love the heir apparent in GB?
Did the Packers repeat history by selecting Aaron Rodgers' heir apparent in Jordan Love? It...
-
Aiyuk gives 49ers another threat
Brandon Aiyuk gives the 49ers a deep threat at wide receiver, but he may struggle to find Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs to the Raiders
Henry Ruggs brings speed to the Raiders, but his fit may help his numbers in 2020 . His teammates,...
-
Justin Jefferson to the Vikings
The Vikings deepen their WR corps with Justin Jefferson, bit it might not be great yet for...
-
Reagor finds opportunity in Philadelphia
Jalen Reagor may just have found the best landing spot of all the wide receivers in the 2020...
-
CeeDee Lamb to the Cowboys
The Cowboys nab one of the draft's top receivers, creating a threatening offense that will...