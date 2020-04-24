Dolphins' Noah Igbinoghene: Miami's third pick in first round

The Dolphins selected Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Igbinoghene (5-foot-10, 198) played corner at Auburn after switching from wide receiver in 2018. With Byron Jones and Xavien Howard already drawing top dollar at corner in Miami, it's possible that the Dolphins might envision Igbinoghene as a corner-safety crossover, perhaps like Brian Flores utilized Devin McCourty in New England. If he plays at safety, then Igbinoghene could be a dark horse for IDP utility.