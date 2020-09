Igbinoghene is starting in place of Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Igbinoghene handled 93 percent of defensive snaps against the Bills in Week 2, after Jones was forced from the lineup, so this news only officially confirms what was already expected. The rookie third-round pick will start across from Xavien Howard and work to contain a Jaguars' receiving corps that will be without DJ Chark (chest).