Eze (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Eze was signed by Miami just a week ago after offensive tackle Bayron Matos suffered a severe upper-body injury during the early days of training camp, according to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated. The 27-year-old previously played for the Lions during the 2023 season, but the castoff tackle has struggled to stay healthy at effectively every stint in his NFL career.