Gordon rushed five times for 17 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets.

Jaylen Wright (24 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown) was the primary beneficiary of De'Von Achane's (ribs) second-quarter exit, but Gordon contributed a seven-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. More opportunities could be available for both Wright and Gordon if Achane's sidelined or limited against the Steelers in Week 15. Gordon has scored a rushing touchdown in two of his last three games, but the rookie sixth-round pick hasn't exceeded 46 rushing yards in any game.