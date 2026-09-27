Gordon is listed as questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to cramping.

With Jaylen Wright (foot) inactive for the contest and De'Von Achane (knee) making an early exit, Gordon was the Dolphins' only available running back, so Miami will have to get creative out of the backfield if Gordon can't return to the game. Before checking out of the game, Gordon had shouldered a heavy workload, carrying 14 times for 37 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 14 yards.