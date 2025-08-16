Gordon rushed 10 times for 50 yards during Miami's 24-17 win over Detroit on Saturday.

Gordon has looked like the Dolphins' best running back in two consecutive preseason matchups, with his performance Saturday having been vastly superior to Jaylen Wright's four carries for three yards. Head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday that De'Von Achane (lower body) has a soft-tissue injury, and though he said the starting running back's issue isn't serious, that should provide a window for Gordon and Wright to handle the bulk of first-team reps for the immediate future, as well as potentially start the team's preseason finale against Jacksonville on Sat., Aug. 23. The Dolphins recently placed Alexander Mattison (neck) on season-ending IR due to an injury sustained in the exhibition opener, paving an easier path for one of Gordon or Wright to secure the No. 2 backfield role.