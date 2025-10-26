Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards during Miami's 34-10 win over Atlanta on Sunday. He also secured his only target for a 20-yard touchdown.

Gordon turned in the best performance of his young career in Week 8, with Tua Tagovailoa in command of a Dolphins offense that not only looked resurgent, but more complete than it had at any prior point this season. The rookie fifth-round pick logged new career-high marks in terms of carries, rushing yardage and receiving yardage versus Atlanta. Gordon is solidified as the No. 2 backfield option behind De'Von Achane, a role that will provide him modest fantasy value if Miami's offense is able to translate the momentum of this Week 8 in into actual consistency. The Dolphins face a difficult upcoming schedule, however, with their next three games coming against the Ravens, Bills and Commanders. Miami's next test will come versus Baltimore on Thursday.