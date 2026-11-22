Gordon rushed 11 times for 69 yards while catching two of three targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Bills.

After a quiet first half, Gordon got free for a 24-yard run on the first possession of the second half to set up Miami's third and final field goal of the afternoon. Gordon was Miami's most effective offensive player as usual, as Kyle McCord threw for just 102 yards in the latter's second NFL start. This was Gordon's seventh consecutive game with at least 64 scrimmage yards, but he'll take a four-game touchdown drought into a Week 12 home game against the Jets.