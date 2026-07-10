Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Competing for backup role

Gordon and Jaylen Wright are in line to compete for backup slotting behind De'Von Achane in training camp, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.

Achane is the Dolphins' clear-cut top back, which limits the fantasy lineup utility of his backups as long as he's available. However, if Achane misses time this season for any reason, there's streaming value to be had with the player who's next in line for carries. During the 2025 regular season, Gordon and Wright each logged 70 carries, though Wright (who averaged 4.1 yards per carry) did so in 10 contests while Gordon (2.8 yards per carry) was available for Miami's full slate.