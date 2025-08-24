Gordon rushed the ball eight times for 43 yards in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over the Jaguars. He did not catch his only target.

Both De'Von Achane (calf) and Jaylen Wright (leg) were out, which allowed Gordon to take the field with much of Miami's starting offense. He didn't have any big plays, but he consistently picked up needed chunks of yardage to continue his impressive summer. While the Dolphins have suggested that Achane will be ready for Week 1 against the Colts, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Gordon operate as his primary backup.