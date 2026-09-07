Gordon (ribs) was able to practice with contact in Monday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gordon has finally returned to practice without the non-contact jersey. The running back may be ready to go for Miami's Week 1 matchup with the Falcons on Sunday, but the team could hold him out. Gordon is set to be the No. 3 option behind De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, meaning the team will have no reason to throw him back into the fire when he could rest a week and return to full health.