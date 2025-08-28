Gordon looks set for a chance to immediately contribute on offense Week 1 versus the Colts, with De'Von Achane (calf) expected to play but Jaylen Wright (leg) a candidate to miss multiple weeks after undergoing surgery, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gordon is fresh off an impressive preseason and is currently the only healthy running back on Miami's active roster, though Achane is expected to be ready for Week 1 despite not having practiced since Aug. 16. The team has added a pair of depth backfield options to the practice squad in Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty, but after looking like the Dolphins' best running back in three consecutive preseason games, Gordon should be the favorite to handle any additional available backfield reps Week 1. If Achane ends up limited in practice leading up to the regular-season opener, it's possible Gordon is tasked with a significant workload.