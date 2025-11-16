Gordon rushed nine times for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 16-13 overtime win over the Commanders in Madrid on Sunday.

The rookie served as a highly effective complementary option to De'Von Achane, who led the way with 120 rushing yards on the day. Gordon made solid contributions on a smaller scale, recording a 20-yard run on his way to the second-highest rushing yardage total of his nascent career. Gordon also punched in his second career rush TD on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter, rounding out his fantasy day nicely. Gordon's game-to-game production remains volatile, but he'll draw another favorable matchup in a Week 13 home date with the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 30 following a Week 12 bye.