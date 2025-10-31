default-cbs-image
Gordon exited Thursday's game against the Ravens and went to the locker room with an apparent lower-body injury, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Gordon was blocking on a play late in the second quarter and was accidentally rolled up on by a Baltimore defender. He briefly went to the blue tent but walked back to the locker room, leaving his ability to return to the game in doubt.

