Dolphins' Ollie Gordon: Headed to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gordon exited Thursday's game against the Ravens and went to the locker room with an apparent lower-body injury, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Gordon was blocking on a play late in the second quarter and was accidentally rolled up on by a Baltimore defender. He briefly went to the blue tent but walked back to the locker room, leaving his ability to return to the game in doubt.
